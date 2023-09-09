‘There’s a possibility’: £46k-a-week Leeds player could yet leave soon – journalist

Leeds United attacker Helder Costa could yet leave Elland Road in the coming days.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who spoke about the Whites fringe player on GiveMeSport.

Costa is surplus to requirements at Leeds, last playing for the club two years ago.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Al-Ittihad, and was at Valencia in 2021-22.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Costa made it clear he saw no future for himself at Leeds and the club agreed.

Farke appreciated the player’s honesty in a summer when others waited to make their intentions apparent, added the report.

However, Costa is running out of options to leave Leeds, with many of the biggest transfer windows having now closed.

‘There’s a possibility’

Jacobs says there hasn’t been much interest in the Whites player, though he did name two Saudi clubs that apparently wanted him.

“There hasn’t been that much interest in Costa,” he wrote on GiveMeSport.

“There had been a few Saudi enquiries, and also in Turkey.

“We need to wait and see what happens. There’s a possibility that he will leave for sure.

“On the Saudi side, he received an approach about three weeks ago from Al-Taawoun.

“And Al-Shabab, under their old board, had explored a deal.

“We’ve seen a couple of Turkish clubs also make enquiries too.

“So, I think Leeds’ preference would be to find a solution there.

“But we must wait and see what happens now because, at the end of August, nothing was particularly concrete or close to being done.

“Now, of course, from the position of a player, there are fewer options on the table.

“So, you will get some players, regardless of what the club thinks, that just prefer to sit it out until January.

“Or see whether they can change the manager’s mind between now and then because, in the new year, there may be more options available to them.”

Our view

It’s a shame that Costa hasn’t been able to make an impact at Leeds. When he joined from Wolves, he looked like a quality player who could bring a lot to Elland Road.

However, the £46,000-a-week (Salarysport) player has been surplus to requirements for a while now.

In a way it’s good that he didn’t waste the club’s time and efforts this summer, by saying outright that he wanted to go.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. You’d think the likelihood is he’ll stay put and wait for more options in January, but that’s not a definite.