Liverpool may be unbeaten so far in the Premier League this season, but there’s still a feeling that the Reds are only just getting going.

Indeed, as good as Liverpool have been, we can’t help but feel that there is more to come from Jurgen Klopp’s side and one player in particular.

Darwin Nunez has looked much improved since last season, but he’s still struggling for gametime and, at times, squanders big chances.

The Uruguayan has all of the raw attributes to become a superstar, and according to Jurgen Klinsmann, speaking on ESPN, there is a lot more to come from the South American in the near future.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nunez backed to improve

Klinsmann gave his verdict on the striker.

“Darwin is a wonderful, highly, highly talented player. I was waiting for him to shine a bit more. You can see in his game the qualities he had, it was like he had the brakes on in his first year there, but now, he gets more and more confidence, he grows from game to game, it helps when you score goals like that. Now it’s about consistency and the same rhythm in the next game, the next game and the next game. I think Darwin Nunez, there’s a lot to come from him in the near future,” Klinsmann said.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

More to come

We have to agree with Klinsmann’s verdict here.

Nunez, at times, genuinely looks like he could be a Golden Boot contender, and if he can put it all together for a sustained period for Liverpool he could propel himself into superstardom.

Confidence breeds confidence, and if Nunez can just keep building on his good start this season, the sky could be the limit for this young man.

Don’t be shocked if Nunez does hit a whole other level in the coming months.