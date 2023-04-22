‘There’s a chance’: £3m ‘rising talent’ from South America could join Leeds this summer - journalist











Tom Bogert has stated that Jose Cifuentes could join Leeds United this summer as LAFC look to cash in on their star player.

Speaking on the MLS YouTube channel, Bogert was discussing some of the big transfers that could happen over in the USA this summer, and he named Cifuentes as one player who could be on the move.

Bogert says that hundreds of teams should be looking into this deal, but according to the reporter, the two teams that he knows about that are in the race are Leeds United and Rangers.

Leeds in for Cifuentes

Bogert shared what he knows about the Ecuadorian.

“I’ll keep it quick here with Jose Cifuentes, he’s out of contract at the end of the season. There’s a chance that LAFC will try to recoup something and say ‘give us £3m for him’ and he’s yours now. Leeds have looked into it, Rangers have looked into it. 100 clubs should be looking into this he’s a rising talent, he has the physicality and technical ability to play in different leagues. 100 teams should be looking at this, but the ones I know about are Leeds and Rangers,” Bogert said.

Great deal

Picking up a 24-year-old Ecuadorian international for just £3m is never bad business.

Yes, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be a success in England after starring in MLS, but given the improvement in MLS in recent years, this could be an absolute coup.

At £3m, there should be so many teams that are in for this young man right now, but it seems as though Leeds and Rangers are leading this race at the moment.

This is definitely a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer window.

