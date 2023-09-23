There will be added pressure on ‘wonderful’ Arsenal player in NLD if Mikel Arteta starts him – TBR View

Arsenal have arguably their biggest game of the season against bitter rivals Tottenham and if Kai Havertz starts then he is going to be under a lot of pressure to succeed in this match.

Arsenal signed Havertz this summer for around £65million and he has been used as more of a central midfielder than his typical position of a forward.

It’s early doors but so far the move hasn’t gone as planned. It does make sense though as he is adapting to a new club and a new position.

Despite this, if Mikel Arteta starts Havertz in the North London derby then he is no doubt going to be under a huge amount of pressure and this could easily get to him.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kai Havertz will be under so much pressure if he starts

The move has already been scrutinised by pundits who believe he hasn’t played too well so far for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, with his huge price tag, fans will expect him to hit the ground running in order to be worth the fee.

Arsenal against Spurs is a huge match with a bitter rivalry and this is the game in which players can make a name for themselves for the Gunners.

The 24 year-old has started six out of the seven games so far this season and this makes it likely that he will start again.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

The ‘wonderful‘ player is no doubt talented but we have definitely not seen the best from him yet in an Arsenal shirt.

If he starts, there will no doubt be added pressure put on him by the media and fans and Arteta has a big decision to make. It could either make or break the German.