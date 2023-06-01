'There will be a bid': Arsenal are going to make an offer for 'fast' player on Thursday next week - Romano











Arsenal are going to make an offer for Declan Rice straight after the Europa Conference League final according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist was speaking about the midfielder’s future on his YouTube channel, and he says that Arsenal will be making a bid for the ‘fast’ midfielder after West Ham’s European final.

The Hammers are set to face Fiorentina next Wednesday, and it looks as though a bid from Arsenal could arrive in David Moyes’ inbox on Thursday morning.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal will bid after the game

Romano shared what he knows about Rice.

“Arsenal are still confident on this deal. Arsenal are having conversations on this deal because they want Declan Rice, he’s the priority. He’s a target for the club,” Romano said.

“There is one important thing to say, Arsenal after the Conference League final will submit a proposal to West Ham, this is the feeling.

“Arsenal want to attack the situation after the final. Why after the final? To respect West Ham, they know nothing will happen before the Conference League final, so it makes no sense to negotiate now.

West Ham are 100% focused on the final but right after the game against Fiorentina there will be a bid.”

Good timing

Arsenal are approaching this the right way in terms of timings.

In all honesty, you can never bid for any club’s top players without upsetting them, but Arsenal are being very respectful when it comes to West Ham and Rice.

With Mark Noble as the club’s Sporting Director, respect will get Arsenal a long way here, and the fact that they’re letting West Ham get their Conference League final out of the way first will probably soften the blow for West Ham in terms of selling their star player.

Club to club relationships are key in big money moves like this and Arsenal are certainly doing West Ham a bit of a favour here.

Keep an eye out for any bids going in from Rice next week.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

