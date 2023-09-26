‘There was interest from Tottenham’: Agent says scorer of ‘one of the best free-kicks ever’ could move in 2024

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had their eyes on Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente over the summer, according to his agent.

Spurs enjoyed a fruitful transfer window despite the loss of Harry Kane, bringing a host of top players round to N17.

In addition, Ange Postecoglou joined Tottenham, and the Australian has steered Spurs to second place in the Premier League.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Before we know it, the January transfer window will be on the horizon, and Tottenham could well look to make further additions.

Roberto Meloni, Lauriente’s representative, has now spoken to Tuttomercatoweb about the 24-year-old winger’s future.

He said that there was interest from Spurs, while West Ham apparently made an attempt to sign the Frenchman.

Meloni also feels Lauriente could make a move next year, depending on how he performs.

“I think so, although it will depend on his performance this year,” he said.

“We already had a lot of interest in him, but on a growth level we didn’t feel like leaving Sassuolo for the sake of change. It doesn’t make sense for us.

In terms of suitors, Meloni said: “Bayer Leverkusen liked him instead of Diaby.

“Then there was interest from Tottenham and it is no mystery that Giuntoli likes him, if he had stayed at Napoli…

“In the Premier League there was an attempt by West Ham, but he wants to get to an important level, preferring a second season at Sassuolo to confirm himself.

“He’s growing well with Dionisi, he’s getting on very well. Of course, next year he is on the list of departures with offers of a high level.”

‘Phenomenal’

Two years ago, Lauriente famously scored a set piece deemed by some – including the Ligue 1 website – as “one of the best free-kicks ever”.

His ‘phenomenal’ effort for Lorient against Nantes in March 2021 – as shown on the league’s official YouTube channel – went into the top corner from 40 yards out.

Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Lauriente has a great scoring and assisting record at Lorient and isn’t faring badly at Sassuolo either.

Valued at around £15million on Transfermarkt, he could be a good shout for Tottenham in the next two transfer windows.