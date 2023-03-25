‘There was an incident’: Ian Wright says he saw Harry Kane do something for the first time ever vs Italy











Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing Harry Kane’s performance against Italy and breaking Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record.

Wright says that he noticed something interesting about Kane during the Italy game, claiming that the striker looked so desperate to score.

Wright says that he could tell just how much a goal in this game meant to Kane because for the first time ever, he noticed that the England captain was getting frustrated with his teammates about not passing him the ball.

Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kane was frustrated

Wright shared what he noticed about Kane.

“I’m pleased for Harry. I’ll tell you why I saw that it meant a lot to him. There was an incident where Kalvin Phillips went through and it was the first time I’ve seen Harry Kane saying to someone ‘I’m on, pass it!’ and that’s simply because the record was on and if he’d passed it to him he’d have been able to slot it home and it was very interesting to see Harry react like that,” Wright said.

Desperate

Kane was absolutely desperate to score against Italy, and we can’t blame him at all.

He was one goal from making history, and he looked so relieved when he bagged his penalty on Thursday.

The striker’s legacy will be defined by this scoring record for England, so it’s no surprise to see that he was desperate to score.

It is unlike Kane to get annoyed by his teammates, but we think we can forgive this one considering just how historic that 54th goal for England is.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

