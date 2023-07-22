‘There was an assumption’: It was expected £57m player would join Spurs or Aston Villa – journalist

Aymeric Laporte is an interesting case heading into this summer transfer window.

The Manchester City defender is seemingly out of favour at the Etihad right now, but despite his obvious quality, no club has been forthcoming in terms of signing him this summer.

Interestingly, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast there was an assumption at the beginning of the summer that Laporte would sign for either Tottenham or Aston Villa.

As of yet though, neither of those moves have come about due to the £57m man’s huge wages.

Laporte could’ve joined Villa or Spurs

Bailey shared what he knows about the Spain international.

“Laporte hasn’t found his move yet, there was the assumption that Villa or Spurs would really take him, they were really keen, but you go back to the idea of Premier League tax, he’s on such good wages, it’s so much more money than Pau Torres or Van de Ven and Tapsoba who Tottenham are looking at, I don’t know, is he another Saudi candidate?” Bailey said.

One for Tottenham

Laporte may be on a lot of money, but we can’t help but think that Spurs are missing a trick here.

The Manchester City defender would be perfect for Tottenham, he’s a left-footed centre-half with bags of Premier League experience.

On top of that, he’s a proven winner who knows exactly what it takes to get over the line in big games.

Of course, as Bailey says, this deal won’t be easy, and while the likes of Tapsoba and Van de Ven would be on a lower wage than Laporte, there is some truth in the idea that you get what you pay for.

Laporte is a quality player, and he’d probably be worth this big pay-packet for a team like Tottenham.