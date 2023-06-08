'There to be done': Tottenham have already started working on £30m signing, journalist thinks it could happen











Matt Law thinks there’s a big chance David Raya signs for Tottenham this summer.

The journalist was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about Tottenham’s search for a new goalkeeper this summer, and he believes that Raya could be the one the north London club end up going for.

Indeed, the reporter says that a lot of work has gone into the Raya deal already, tipping the Spaniard to join Spurs for a price of around £30m.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Raya to Spurs

Law shared what he knows about Tottenham’s search for a new goalkeeper.

“Chelsea have got a meeting with Inter Milan after the Champions League final predominately to talk about Lukaku but Onana is going to get talked about in that.

“I don’t think Tottenham and Daniel Levy will particularly fancy getting involved in an auction with Chelsea over Onana because the fee could get silly.

“Raya I think work has gone into Raya already. I’m not saying it’s a done deal but if you ask me today who I think it’ll be I think it’ll be Raya.

“Brentford have said publicly £40 million, but when a club says publicly £40 million, the realistic price is probably about £30 million. It looks there to be done.”

Modern goalkeeper

This signing would represent a real shift at Tottenham as they move into the modern era of goalkeepers.

Indeed, after years of persevering with Hugo Lloris, Spurs may now finally be getting one of these new-fangled, ball-playing goalies, and that is an exciting prospect.

As we’ve seen with the likes of Ederson and Alisson in recent years, a genuinely talented goalkeeper can completely transform a team, and while Raya isn’t at that standard, he should be able to help Spurs play with a bit more authority.

This could be a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

