‘There isn’t a better team’: Chris Sutton makes bold claim after Tottenham beat Sheffield United

Tottenham somehow came from behind to beat Sheffield United today as they left it ridiculously late to win 2-1.

Spurs had Richarlison and Deki Kulusevski to thank for the goals as they eventually broke down a tired Blades side to snatch the points.

And over on social media, Chris Sutton has made a big and bold statement about this current Tottenham side.

Chris Sutton says Tottenham the best side to watch right now

With the excitement factor having returned to Spurs under Postecoglou, it very much seems like the good times might be coming back for the club.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And taking to his X account on social media, former PL striker and now pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Tottenham are now the best side to watch in the Premier League right now.

Spurs remain undefeated and two points behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

But after being frustrated all game by Sheffield United, this will feel like a massive win for the London outfit.

Battling qualities

To be fair to Tottenham here, they were probably deserving of something from the game and as soon as 12 minutes injury time went up there was always a chance.

For Spurs and their new manager, this win will feel even bigger than if they’d cruised their way past the Blades.

These sorts of late win, plus a goal for Richarlison, will give everyone at the club a huge boost.