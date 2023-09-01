Aston Villa have only made one signing on deadline day so far.

Clement Lenglet has arrived on loan from Barcelona, but there’s still a nagging feeling that Aston Villa need to do more.

Indeed, after selling Cameron Archer to Sheffield United, it almost feels like the Villans are a tad short in the attack.

According to Tom Collomosse, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, Villa could yet look to add another attacker before the deadline, claiming that there is still time to add a forward to their ranks.

Still time

Collomosse shared his verdict on Villa’s late business

“Aston Villa I am expecting to be relatively quiet, although there is still time for them to sign a forward and that is the one they will be looking at between now and the end of the window. You can never say never at this time” Collomosse said.

Icing on the cake

A new attacking option would be the icing on the cake on what has been a fantastic summer window for the Villans.

Indeed, regardless of what happens over the next few hours, we can’t help but think that Villa have done some amazing business this summer.

Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans should all be excellent additions, and we’re certainly excited to see what Villa can do this term with their new additions.