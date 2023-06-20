‘There is interest’: Liverpool are keen on 26-year-old PL midfielder, he’d cost £47m – journalist

Ruben Neves looks set for a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but if he were to be a bit more patient, some Premier League options could open up for him.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has implored Neves to stay at Wolves for a few more weeks when speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel.

Indeed, Bailey says that a number of Premier League clubs including Liverpool. Newcastle and even Arsenal are keen on the Portuguese midfielder.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Liverpool among Neves admirers

Bailey spoke about the Wolves star ahead of his £47m move.

“Yeah, I’m mystified by this decision, Jorge Mendes has promised Wolves to move him, he agreed terms with Barcleona, but he was always fourth or fifth choice on their list in that midfiled role. There is interest in England, there are Premier League clubs who like Ruben Neves a lot, Liverpool, Newcastle, he was even in Arsenal’s list at one point. I would implore him to stay and see what’s there in six weeks. That Saudi deal isn’t going anywhere. Could you imagine if he went there and in a few weeks Jurgen Klopp says he could’ve come to Anfield?” Bailey said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

What does he want?

This all comes down to what Ruben Neves really wants from his career.

Does he want to play at the very highest level, win the biggest trophies and create a legacy for himself in the game, or does he want to go and earn ridiculous money in the middle-east and set his family up for generations to come?

Both options are appealing, and, in all honesty, Neves would earn plenty if he joines a club like Liverpool, but the allure of the money on offer in Saudi Arabia can’t be underestimated.

It will be interesting to see where Neves does end up.