‘There is an expectancy’: Journalist shares when Arsenal staff think William Saliba will return from injury











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing William Saliba after he picked up an injury in the Europa League last week.

The Frenchman picked up what appeared to be a back issue against Sporting and he missed the weekend’s game against Crystal Palace due to this issue.

Saliba has also pulled out of the France squad, and there are growing concerns around how long the defender will be out of action for.

Fortunately, Wheatley says that there is an expectancy that Saliba will be back for one of Arsenal’s most important games of the season against Manchester City next month.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Saliba back for Man City

Wheatley shared what he knows about Saliba.



“Erling Haaland is the man in form at the moment and William Saliba is the man you want on the pitch to handle him. There’s a long way before that game, April 26th is when Arsneal travel to City to play that massive game at the Etihad. There is an expectancy that Saliba will be ready for that game. It’s a month away from being played so there’s plenty of time for Saliba to recover from his injury,” Wheatley said.

Boost

This is a huge boost to Arsenal’s title chances.

The Gunners need to be at their best if they’re going to beat Manchester City next month, and Saliba will play a huge part in that.

Make no mistake about it, the Gunners’ defence is largely built around Saliba and his brilliance, and if he’s out of action, their chances of winning against City take a huge blow.

Fortunately, it sounds as though the defender will be ready to go by the time that match comes around.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all