‘There is a twist’: Pundit suggests Aston Villa could sign £30m Man United player now

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United is off, but his future at Manchester United is still far from certain.

Indeed, the England international remains surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and, in an ideal world, he’ll still be able to get a move this summer.

There have been plenty of rumours around Maguire in terms of moves to the likes of Newcastle or Tottenham, but according to Karl Robinson, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Aston Villa could now be the perfect destination for Maguire after Tyrone Mings picked up a potentially season-ending injury on the opening day against Newcastle.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates towards the fans at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on March 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Maguire to Villa

Robinson gave his verdict on where the £30m man could end up.

“I still think there is a twist somewhere, but I don’t know where. Do Villa now (go for Maguire) with Mings being injured for that long period of time? Not too far up the motorway,” Robinson said.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Manager Unai Emery of Aston Villa reacts in the first half during a Premier League Summer Series match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Lincoln Financial Field on July 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Would make sense

This could well be a move that works for all parties.

Aston Villa need a new defender who is comfortable playing off the left side, and Maguire needs to find a new club where he can play regularly.

Yes, he’d be competing with Pau Torres for minutes, but given his pedigree in the Premier League and his leadership abilities, perhaps he could oust Torres at Villa Park, or even potentially play alongside him.

Maguire needs a clean slate away from the bright lights of Old Trafford, and joining and ever-improving squad at Aston Villa could be just what he needs as he looks to get his career back on track.

Keep an eye on this one, as, from the outside looking in, this is a transfer that makes the world of sense.