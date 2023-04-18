‘There is a resignation’: Journalist shares the view from within Arsenal about William Saliba’s injury now











Chris Wheatley has claimed that there is a resignation within Arsenal that William Saliba will not be playing for the north London club anytime soon.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley shared an update on the Frenchman after his back injury.

The centre-back has been out of action for over a month now, and according to Wheatley, Arsenal are resigned to the fact he won’t be back in action anytime soon.

However, he did note that the Gunners are still hoping that he will be ready for the crucial game against Manchester City next week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal resigned to Saliba absence

Wheatley shared what he knows about Saliba.

“William Saliba is such a key player for Arsenal and Arsenal fans are desperate to see him back on the pitch. It’s an interesting one. Arteta has said that Saliba he hopes to have him back in the next few weeks. It does seem that there is a resignation that he won’t feature anytime soon. That game at the Etihad is the one Arsenal will be hoping he’ll be available for, but there’s no timeframe on that,” Wheatley said.

“It is a back injury that Arsenal’s medical team are trying to manage very carefully, they don’t want it to flare up and they don’t want to make it worse. It’s a case of taking each game as it comes. There’s no timeframe but Arsneal will be hoping that he’ll be ready for that game at the Etihad.”

Hard to see it

While Arsenal fans will be crossing every part of their body in the hope that Saliba will be back to face Manchester City, it’s really hard to see that happening at this point.

We’re only eight days out from that game and he’s not back in training. Even if his back problem subsides between now and then, he won’t be match fit in any case.

The sad reality is that Arsenal are likely to be without Saliba for at least their next two matches, and while nobody wanted it to be like this, the Premier League title race may well be decided by this injury.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Show all