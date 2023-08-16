‘There is a possibility’: Journalist reckons there’s still a chance £25m midfielder signs for Liverpool

We’re two weeks away from the end of the transfer window, and, somehow, Liverpool still need a new midfielder.

Their lengthy pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have been to no avail, and now, they have to go back to the drawing board in their hunt for a new midfield player.

Luckily, Liverpool have had their eyes on a number of targets throughout the summer, and one player they’ve been consistently linked with is Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Neil Jones, speaking on his YouTube channel, there’s a chance that Liverpool do go and sign Gravenberch this summer, stating that while Bayern Munich are resistant to selling the player right now, the Dutchman could force the Bavarian club’s hand.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chance

Jones shared what he knows about the £25m midfielder.

“Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich. A player it has gone quiet with, could he come in? I think Liverpool like the player, is there a deal to be done? Bayern were resistant to selling, but could Gravenberch force their hand in that? I think there is a possibility,” Jones said.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Consolation prize

Lavia and Caicedo were both Liverpool’s top targets, but if they manage to get Gravenberch in, that’s not a bad consolation prize.

Indeed, say what you will about Gravenberch’s time at Bayern Munich. He was utterly fantastic at Ajax, and if he can rediscover that form, he’ll be a star for Liverpool.

Strangely, Gravenberch isn’t your archetypal number six, so it would still be a rather unbalanced midfield if he were to come in, but he’s not a bad option, make no mistake about it.

Liverpool certainly have work to do, and Gravenberch is one player you have to keep an eye one.