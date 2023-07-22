There is a lot of belief that Rangers will sign 24 year-old title-winner, Michael Beale is a ‘big fan’

The latest reports suggest that Rangers are close to agreeing a deal for striker Danilo during this summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Rangers are very close to a deal being agreed with Eredivisie club Feyenoord for the Brazilian striker.

Apparently, their initial offer of £2million (rising to £3m with add-ons) was rejected. Despite this, there have been more talks this week. The talks have been very positive and Rangers have significantly upped the package on offer to around £5m, including add-ons.

The report claims that sources close to the deal feel the clubs are not far apart on agreeing a fee. There is a lot of belief on both sides that the transfer will get done.

Photo by Jan Mulder/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The report goes on to say that Rangers manager Michael Beale is ‘a big fan’ of the player. When the manager is keen on a player the club should definitely try all they can to get the target.

It looks like Rangers are doing this, and for a price of around £5million, Danilo does seem like a bit of a bargain this summer.

Last season, the forward managed 14 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord. The versatile player can also play just behind the striker and on the wing.

If the club can get a prolific forward in then they will have improved the squad. This will help them in their title charge against rivals Celtic.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 24 year-old was key to helping his club win the Eredivisie title this season and he also won the league with Ajax the season prior.

This winning mentality and experience at such a young age makes him seem like somewhat of a bargain for the Scottish Premiership club.