'There is a feeling within the team': Journalist shares what he's hearing from the Spurs dressing room now











According to Dan Kilpatrick, there’s a real feeling of freedom within the Tottenham dressing room now as they feel as though their shackles have been released.

Kilpatrick was discussing how the Spurs squad currently feel after a run of bad results and increasing pressure from the fanbase when speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

Interestingly, Spurs’ drop-off in form has reportedly liberated this Tottenham team. With the added pressure of potential Champions League qualification all-but gone and a crowd that is more resigned than it is mobilised these days, the players feel as though they can play with a bit more freedom.

Spurs feel liberated

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about the mindset of the Tottenham squad right now.

“I think it will be a good game, there is a feeling now within the team at Spurs, they feel as though the shackles are off and there is a lethargy almost with the crowd and everything. There has been a fightback against the idea that the crowd would crucify the team and the fans are resigned now, and this game against Palace could be one where the teams just fly at it,” Kilpatrick said.

Unexpected

In all honesty, it’s surprising to hear that the Tottenham squad are thinking in this way.

With so many poor results in a row, one would imagine that the Spurs team were feeling the strain now more than ever, but, somehow, this bad run has allowed the squad to feel a bit more free.

Perhaps it’s down to the fact they know they’re not really playing for anything or the fact they know that their current situation under Ryan Mason is only temporary, but this is an interesting by-product of the team’s poor run.

It will be intriguing to see how Tottenham fare against Crystal Palace with this mindset in place.

