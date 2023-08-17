‘There is a chance’: Fabrizio Romano shares what Liverpool may now do after signing Wataru Endo

Liverpool are closing in on their much-needed midfield signing.

The Reds are set to bring Wataru Endo to Anfield in the coming days, and, in all honesty, it’s fair to say that some fans are underwhelmed by this signing.

Let’s be real, there aren’t many Liverpool fans who will know much about Endo, and he’s not exactly the Moises Caicedo-level superstar that appeared to be on the way to Anfield last week.

However, luckily for Liverpool, Endo may not be the final midfield signing of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, there’s still a chance that Liverpool dip back into the midfield market this summer after signing Endo.

More midfielders incoming

Romano shared what he knows about the Reds’ transfer plans.

“Keep an eye on this one and keep an eye on the opportunity for Liverpool to sign one more midfielder. It doesn’t mean it’s Endo and it’s over. Remember, they lost Fabinho and Henderson so there is a chance they could sign two players in that position. It’s not guaranteed, but it is a possibility,” Romano said.

More needed

Romano says that Liverpool could look to sign another midfielder after Endo, and, in all honesty, they need to.

As Romano says, Liverpool lost two key players in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but let’s not forget, they’re not the only players the Reds lost.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner have also left, so more midfielders are needed on top of Endo, even if they’re just depth options.

Don’t be shocked if Liverpool do indeed have another trick up their sleeve.