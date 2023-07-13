Dharmesh Sheth has heard murmurs that PSG want to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham this summer.

The French goalkeeper is seemingly set to leave the north London club this summer, and while it’s unclear where he will end up, a move to Paris could be on the cards.

PSG, of course, have Gianluigi Donarumma as their number one at the moment, but they have always prioritised having a top-class second-choice with Keylor Navas filling that gap in recent years.

With PSG shifting more towards a transfer policy of signing French players, signing the World Cup winning captain could work a treat for the Ligue 1 champions.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lloris could go to PSG

Sheth shared what he knows about the £12m goalkeeper on Last Word on Spurs.

“It looks open at this point and there has been talk of PSG being interested in Hugo Lloris. The direction of travel would suggest that he’s played his final game for Tottenham. We saw it with Cesar Azpilicueta who was a great servant for Chelsea and they negotiated the termination of the final year of his contract. I’m not saying that will happen with Lloris, but you wonder whether Tottenham would contemplate doing something like that,” Sheth said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Great move

This could be a great move for all parties.

It would allow Lloris to spearhead what appears to be a huge movement within French football at the moment as PSG move into a new era, while Spurs could actually receive a decent fee for the goalkeeper now.

Indeed, while Lloris’ market value isn’t high at the moment, PSG are notorious for overspending in recent years, and perhaps Spurs could get a decent fee for their captain if Luis Enrique’s side do indeed come in for him.