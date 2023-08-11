There could now be ‘significant delay’ in Harry Kane transfer away from Tottenham

The transfer saga involving Harry Kane possibly leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer keeps on changing and now it’s been suggested that the move may take longer than expected.

Tottenham do not want to lose their star man, but with him only having a year left on his deal, it seems like the club have felt like they needed to cash in.

Now, according to The Independent, there could be a ‘significant delay’ in the transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this transfer window.

Apparently, there is an issue in how the fee will be agreed, with Daniel Levy wanting 80% of the fee guaranteed. It is understood that this is not completely agreed. Due to this the process of the transfer, could be delayed massively. The move is apparently not in doubt despite these issues.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane move could be delayed

It is kind of surreal to this this transfer saga develop and change hour on hour. It does make sense though when it involves a top player and a lot of money.

For the forward, he will wanting to be starting the season as soon as possible and be ready to play. He loves the game and will not want to miss too much of the season.

The Tottenham legend will always be remembered and it seems like the club should try and sort out this deal sooner rather than later if he wants to depart.

Spurs will be hopefully getting a huge fee for the player and this will need to be used perfectly to replace the English international.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It will be practically impossible to replace the forward. It may take a couple of signings to replace the world-class player this summer.

Daniel Levy will need to make sure he gets the rest of the transfer window right should he sell Kane. Delaying what looks to be an inevitable transfer doesn’t help anyone involved.