‘There are people speaking’: Journalist has worrying Harry Kane update for Tottenham

Tottenham continue to face a problem this summer over the future of Harry Kane, with Bayern Munich continuing to push for a deal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side want to bring the England captain to Germany and are apparently encouraged by some initial signs from Kane’s camp.

As we know, Daniel Levy is not one for simply accepting any old offer. So far, Levy has refused to sell.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney (writing in his latest Reading the Game newsletter), some insiders at Bayern very much feel a deal to bring Kane in will get done.

“Bayern Munich think a move for Kane is very much on. There are people speaking as if this is almost certainly going to happen before the summer is out,” Delaney writes.

“As one of the same sources said, though, “Bayern have no experience of dealing with Daniel”. The main problem here is that nobody wants to pay more than £60m for someone with a year left on his contract, and Bayern have already gone beyond that. Tottenham Hotspur still want much more.”

Kane is into the final year of his contract and has long been tipped for a move to Manchester United. But the Red Devils are now moving on, with Rasmus Hojlund their most likely signing.

Big decision looming for Kane and Tottenham

However this pans out, it’s going to be a big story of the summer. Kane will not down tools if he does have to stay put, he’s just not that sort of player.

But Tottenham do need to make a decision. Do they sell to Bayern and use the money to reinvest? Or do they keep Kane, hope he can fire them into the top four, and then try again next summer?

It’s certainly a huge call to make.