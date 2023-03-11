‘There are other managers’: Peter Crouch says Spurs should go for ‘top class manager’ rather than Pochettino











Speaking to BT Sport, Peter Crouch has been discussing the managerial situation at Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel.

Crouch was discussing the idea of Mauricio Pochettino returning to Tottenham, and he has reservations about that idea due to the fact the team needs such a rebuild and that Pochettino’s history works against him.

The ex-England striker was quick to note that there are other managers available to do this job, picking Thomas Tuchel as one potential option that Spurs could go for, claiming that he’s a top class manager who will be snapped up very quickly if Tottenham don’t go for him.

Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou – Pool/Getty Images

Crouch tips Tuchel for Tottenham

The pundit gave his verdict on Spurs’ manager search.

“There are other managers out there that can come in. Tuchel is someone that can come in and he’s available. He’s a top class manager and he’ll be snapped up very soon.

Not inspiring

As good of a manager as Tuchel is, this appointment really wouldn’t be all that inspiring at Tottenham.

The aesthetics just don’t look good. Going from Conte to Tuchel is like switching from Pepsi to Coke, they’re just too similar.

Another ex-Chelsea boss who plays pragmatic football to get results and utilises a five-at-the-back system. Tuchel is basically Conte 2.0, and Spurs need to move away from this style of play.

Fans are fed up of defensive football and managers who want to grind out results. They want something to get excited about like they had under Pochettino, and, sadly, Tuchel isn’t that man.

Would Spurs be able to win things under Tuchel? Maybe, but after Mourinho and Conte, hiring another defensive ex-Chelsea boss looks like a bad idea to us.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Show all