Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Gregor Robertson has been ripping into Pedro Porro after his performance for Spurs at the weekend.

The Spaniard was terrible for Tottenham at right-wing-back against Bournemouth, making a number of schoolboy errors and genuinely looking completely out of his depth.

Robertson stated that he thinks Porro has gotten off lightly when it comes to criticism this weekend, stating that he’s far from impressed with the £39m deal Spurs have lined up to sign him permanently this summer after his initial loan spell.

Porro blasted

Robertson gave his verdict on the right-back and it’s fair to say he wasn’t impressed.

“Pedro Porro has gotten off lightly there. Goodness me, they have a £39m obligation to buy this summer. He’s been not good. I don’t want to be impolite about it. I watched him for Spain against Scotland as well and he’s hot-headed. He’s made several errors and he doesn’t look like he can defend. He’s come in a difficult situation and he’s another example of their recruitment not being a success,” Robertson said.

Can’t back out

Tottenham can’t back out of their deal to sign Porro this summer for £39m after his initial loan spell, but they probably wish they could.

The Spaniard has been absolutely terrible since day one, and if he doesn’t begin to improve he may already have the ‘Worst Signing of the Season’ award sewn up for next season once his deal becomes permanent.

Of course, it’s never easy to come to a new league, especially when joining a club that is going through so much turmoil, but these performances have been nothing short of comedic at times.

Spurs will buy Porro for £39m this summer, and that may well end up being a waste of money.

