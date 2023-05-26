'Their own Haaland': £60m Newcastle and Manchester United target praised











Newcastle United and Manchester United have both been linked with Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both the Magpies and the Red Devils will be looking to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge season ahead.

Newcastle are back in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Man United need just one point to seal their place in the competition.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, the Magpies and the Red Devils are just two of the clubs eyeing Vlahovic.

Now, it looks as though Man United are looking to push ahead with a move for the Juventus and Serbia superstar.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils are planning to lodge an official bid worth in the region of £60million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport just how crucial Vlahovic could become for Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, Jones reckons the 23-year-old could become their own Erling Haaland.

“The news on Juve’s points deduction obviously tests their resolve if an offer lands for Vlahovic,” said Jones.

“But it also tests the player’s loyalty if a big club comes in for him that has Champions League football to offer.

“The message out of Turin right now is that they are very confident he is staying.

“But it’ll be interesting to see if United become tempted to test that properly.

“Obviously, Chelsea have an interest here too, to watch out for.

“But behind Kane and Osimhen, he is a player United rate very highly and that fits with their need for an out-and-out No. 9.

“He would become their own Haaland, I think the fans would love him if they could make it happen.”

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Our view

Although Jones’ comments pertain specifically to Man United, Newcastle should surely be thinking “Vlahovic could become OUR own Haaland”.

After all, the Magpies can offer Champions League football, like the Red Devils probably will come the end of the season.

In addition, Newcastle boast considerable financial muscle, so they have the opportunity to outbid pretty much everyone else.

Obviously that’s not how the Magpies have been going about their transfer business. And that has been great as they’ve put together a solid team.

Nonetheless, with Newcastle now in the Champions League, they may well look to up the ante in the transfer window.