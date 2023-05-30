‘The wrong man’: Pundit says Leeds should’ve hired 51-year-old manager, he’d have kept them up











Glenn Murray has stated that Leeds United should have hired Sean Dyche when they had the chance.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the pundit was analysing where it all went wrong for Leeds this season, and he suggested that the Whites hired the wrong manager after sacking Jesse Marsch.

Indeed, Murray says that Dyche should have replaced Marsch earlier in the season rather than allowing the former Burnley boss to head to Everton.

Murray said that Dyche would have kept Leeds up, and after doing just that with Everton, it’s hard to argue against this point.

Should’ve hired Dyche

Murray shared his verdict on the 51-year-old manager.

“I think the wrong man was in charge after Marsch, you needed a real structure, they could have sacked Marsch and brought Dyche in at some stage, they let that slide and Dyche is the one in this country who will shore things up at the back and keep you in the Premier League. Once he’s gone you look around and ask who is left?” Murray said.

Resisted the temptation

Leeds United were desperate to be this forward-thinking, attack-minded team for so long, and they resisted the urge to play with pragmatism until it was too late.

A manager like Dyche would have kept Leeds up if he were brought in early enough, but the Whites persevered with Marsch for too long and then hired Javi Gracia who was neither here nor there in terms of his approach.

Leeds refused to admit that they were in a relegation battle for too long, and by the time they did get a firefighter in, it was too late.

Leeds should’ve acted faster and hired Dyche, but sadly, they got it all wrong this season.

