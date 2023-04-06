‘The word from the club’: Journalist shares what Spurs are now saying about Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann is not Tottenham’s top managerial target.
Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Dan Kilpatrick has shared what Spurs are now saying about the German manager after he was sacked by Bayern Munich.
Nagelsmann is reportedly a manager that Spurs have seeked talks with, but according to Kilpatrick, the 35-year-old has not been approached by the north London club and he’s not their top target.
Spurs not overly keen on Nagelsmann
The journalist shared what he’s been told by Tottenham about Nagelsmann.
“There was a lot of noise at the back end of the week about Nagelsmann and the word from the club is that he hasn’t been approached and that he’s not the top target. My opinion is that he is a great coach and he would be a good fit, but it feels less likely now than it was when he was first sacked by Bayern,” Kilpatrick said.
Who’s getting the job?
It’s so difficult to figure out who is getting the Tottenham job right now.
Every gaffer that is being linked is also the subject of a counter-rumour that suggests they won’t be getting the job.
Mauricio Pochettino supposedly isn’t fancied by Daniel Levy, Luis Enrique is in talks with Chelsea, while Nagelsmann is now reportedly not a top target as well.
It’s genuinely remarkable to see Spurs linked with so many managers without any of these rumours sticking.
Tottenham are certainly playing their cards close to their chests with this one, and it feels as though we’re seemingly no closer to knowing who will replace Antonio Conte at the north London club.
