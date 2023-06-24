James Maddison has been linked with Tottenham for weeks now, but he’s not seen as a priority target right at this moment.

That is according to Tom Barclay who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast about the midfielder.

Barclay has heard that Newcastle have cooled their interest in Maddison, so, in theory, Spurs should be favourites to sign him now.

However, somewhat annoyingly, the word from Spurs is that they’re prioritising other signings first before looking at Maddison.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Other priorities

Barclay shared what he’s heard about Maddison.

“So James Maddison, my information is that Newcastle have cooled their interest on him. That doesn’t mean he would rule out a move to the north east the summer, but it is looking less likely. You would say that would make Tottenham frontrunners, but at the same time, the word coming out of Spurs is that they’re prioritising other reinforcements in the team right now,” Barclay said.

“They’re very keen on Maddison but it may be more of a wait. He has a year left on his contract, Leicester want around £50m, but they may have to settle for less, Tottenham would want to pay around £10m less than that. It’s one to watch, I just don’t think it will happen instantly, but Tottenham are in the driving seat on that front.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Typical Tottenham

We hate to say it, but this is just typical Tottenham.

Would any other club hire an ultra-offensive manager to take charge of a club with no creative midfielders and then when a top player in that position comes onto the market say you have other priorities?

Of course, Tottenham do need to sort out their defence too, but after hiring Postecoglou, their main priority should be to add a bit of flair to that midfield.

Spurs mustn’t let Maddison slip through their fingers.