'The way he plays': Pundit says teams would hate facing Arsenal if they signed 30-year-old Chelsea player











Kevin Campbell believes that Romelu Lukaku would actually be a good signing for Arsenal as he discussed the strikers Mikel Arteta could potentially target this summer.

Campbell was talking to Egal Talks Football ahead of what is threatening to be a massive transfer window for the Gunners. Of course, Arsenal were in contention for the Premier League title until the final stages of the campaign.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Arsenal cannot afford to sit still this summer. Plenty of sides below them are going to push the boat out to strengthen in this window. And with that, the Gunners need to spend.

Campbell suggests Lukaku for Arsenal

One area they arguably need more quality – ahead of their Champions League return – is in attack. Gabriel Jesus probably did not score enough goals when you consider his quality. And Bukayo Saka started to look jaded towards the end of the campaign.

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

They have been linked with a host of names ahead of the window opening. But Kevin Campbell believes that the 30-year-old should be an option that comes into Arsenal’s thinking.

“Someone who’s not been mentioned who I still think has got a lot about him is Lukaku,” he told Egal Talks Football. “I think Lukaku could do something. I’ve always said with the way we play, and the way he plays, you’ve got our wide players wide, and you’ve him, a battering ram in the centre, I think there’s not many defences that would like playing against that.

“You chuck Jesus in there who can play anywhere across the front line.”

Romelu Lukaku has not had the best time since re-signing for Chelsea. Of course, he produced a masterful centre forward display at the Emirates after his £97.5 million move.

Chelsea have surely given up any hope of receiving anything like that sort of fee they paid for the Belgian. So there may be a side willing to take a gamble on him in the coming months.

It does feel as though he has been a poor signing for both Chelsea and Inter. However, he has still managed to score 28 goals in all competitions over the last two seasons. That is not a disastrous return.

Chelsea however, are not going to do Arsenal any favours – as much as they probably would like to offload Lukaku.

But if a team can get the best out of him, there is absolutely no doubt that he could be a devastating goalscorer.