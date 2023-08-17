Liverpool were going head to head with Chelsea last week over midfield targets, and now, they seem to be battling Manchester United for a pair of midfielders.

Sofyan Amrabat has been strongly linked with a move to both Anfield and Old Trafford recently, and the same can be said for Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with the two most successful clubs in English football, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the Bayern Munich star may be more likely to end up at Anfield.

Indeed, Jones says that due to the groundwork Liverpool have done earlier in the summer, they likely have the upper hand in the race to sign Gravenberch. However, with that being said, Erik Ten Hag knows Gravenberch from his time at Ajax, so that factor can’t be discounted.

MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 11: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Muenchen looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 11, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool favourites

Jones shared what he knows about the £25m midfielder.

“Gravenberch has links to Ten Hag. I don’t see that he’s exactly what Man United need, but you could argue that anything is good for the Man United midfield right now,” Jones said.

“Liverpool have had the most interest throughout this transfer window. Coming into it it was supposed to be one of the priorities, it was meant to be a June deal. Here we are at the back end of August and he’s still there and in limbo. Liverpool would have the upper hand in terms of the scope they have made on the deal, but there is always that Ten Hag factor.”

UNTERHACHING, GERMANY – AUGUST 7: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Muenchen Looks on during the pre-season friendly match between FC Bayern München and AS Monaco at Sportpark Unterhaching on August 7, 2023 in Unterhaching, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Battle

This is going to be a very intriguing battle if both teams go for Gravenberch.

Not only are Liverpool and Manchester United great rivals on the pitch, they can both offer Gravenberch different things.

A chance to play at the base of a Jurgen Klopp midfield will certainly appeal to Gravenberch, but, at the same time, he knows Ten Hag well from his time at Ajax, and Gravenberch may well be open to that reunion.

This is going to be a real transfer battle, and it’s one that you have to keep an eye on as we enter the business end of the window.