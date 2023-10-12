‘The slight favourite’: 50-year-old is now more likely to get Rangers job than Philippe Clement – journalist

Glasgow Rangers are still looking for a new manager.

The Ibrox outfit have been hunting for a new gaffer for two weeks now, and while they seem to be edging closer to making an appointment, there’s still a few hurdles to clear.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, Andy Devlin has shared what he knows about the Rangers managerial situation, and he’s led to believe that Kevin Muscat is the slight favourite for the job at the moment.

However, Devlin says that there is a definite split in the boardroom at Ibrox, but Muscat does have more backing behind-the-scenes.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Muscat favourite

Devlin shared what he knows about the 50-year-old.

“The board can’t decide. There’s a split in the board. A definite split. You’re saying clement, I think Kevin Muscat may be just the slight favourite at the moment, he’s got a bigger sway in the boardroom. That is the big issue, they can’t nail this down and they can’t make this decision. The issue for them is they have to get this right,” Devlin said

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

MORE RANGERS STORIES

Figure it out

There’s reportedly a split in the boardroom at Rangers right now, but they need to figure out what they’re doing very soon.

Time is always of the essence in football, and as we head into the second week of this international break, Rangers need to give their new manager time to bed in and get to grips with the task at hand.

Going in at Ibrox won’t be easy for whoever takes this job, but they will have a much better chance of succeeding if they’re given time to get their feet under the table and figure everything out rather than being thrown in at the deep end.