‘The sky is the limit’: Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal have a 22-year-old with unlimited potential

Bukayo Saka is already one of the very best players in Europe, and the scary thing is that he may only end up getting even better.

At the age of just 22, this young man is nowhere near the finished article yet, and he could yet go onto bigger and better things.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been discussing the winger and his potential, and he believes that the sky is the limit for the youngster in terms of where he can take his career.

Sky is the limit

Zinchenko spoke highly of Saka.

“I don’t know any update at the moment, but what I can say is that he’s so important for us, he’s unbelievable and there’s still a lot of space he has to improve and his potential I would say the sky is the limit,” Zinchenko said.

World at his feet

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a player this good this young, and he’s still improving.

More often than not, a young player hits a level and begins to stagnate, but Saka has improved every single year he’s been at Arsenal, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

He’s looked electric since the beginning of this season, and while he may be out with injury at the moment, you can bet your bottom dollar that he’ll come back better than ever once this international break is done.

Saka is a truly fantastic player and the frightening thing is that he could still get a whole lot better.

Arsenal have done and incredible job with this young star, and with the right coaching, he could well go down as one of the greatest to ever play for the north London club.