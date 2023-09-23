Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has earned praise from BBC Sport pundit Calvin Andrew for his display against Watford.

The Whites signed the 24-year-old late in August for a fee reported to be in excess of £10million.

Piroe scored three goals for Leeds prior to Saturday’s Championship encounter at Elland Road.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He had netted on his debut against Ipswich and also bagged a brace against Millwall.

On Saturday, Piroe opened the scoring for Leeds against the Hornets, sweeping in from just a few yards out.

It was a much-needed goal for the Whites, who finally edged their noses in front after a string of saves from Daniel Bachmann.

The floodgates subsequently opened for Leeds, who added two more goals to grab their first win in nine outings at Elland Road.

Sam Byram headed home just minutes after Piroe’s goal to double the Leeds lead, before Jaidon Anthony added a third for the Whites close to full time.

Earlier on in the game, Georginio Rutter had a goal ruled out for offside against the beleaguered Hornets.

Andrew, commenting on Squad Goals, via the BBC Sport website, loved what he saw from Piroe.

“Joel Piroe was the signing Leeds needed to make,” he said.

They needed to go out and get someone because they have got so much quality to create chances, so they needed someone with that goalscoring eye to convert them.

“Joel Piroe is exactly that.”

Piroe has been an outstanding signing for Leeds so far, and it’s no surprise really, considering how well he did for Swansea.

It’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare for Daniel Farke’s charges, who seem to be upping the gears as they look to climb up the table.

Leeds now sit fifth in the Championship table on 13 points from eight matches.