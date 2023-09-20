Tottenham signed Brennan Johnson on deadline day, and, a lot of the time, these deadline day deals can be framed as being panic buys.

Sometimes, teams are left scrambling for signings in the final hours of the window, but according to Ange Postecoglou, the arrival of Johnson was something Spurs had in mind for quite some time.

Indeed, speaking at the Tottenham fan forum, Postecoglou stated that he thinks Johnson is a very important signing for Spurs, claiming that he was really keen on signing the 22-year-old from early on as he thought he was the right profile of player in terms of being a fit into the dressing room as well as the style of play.

Johnson a perfect fit

Postecoglou spoke about the final days of the transfer window and signing Johnson.

“The most important thing was that we got young Brennan Johnson in, which was really important I thought. Brennan was one I was really keen on because he was the right profile, a young guy who would fit into the dressing room and the way we want to play. I left Daniel to do his thing. It is a challenging time and as a group of players and a club in general we handled it really well,” Postecoglou said.

Exciting

We’ve not seen all that much of Johnson at Tottenham yet, but it is very exciting to hear Postecoglou speaking about him in these terms.

As we’ve seen so far this season, players who fit into Postecoglou’s ethos are going to shine in this Tottenham team, and it looks as though Johnson could be the next attacking star to burst onto the scene at Spurs.

Of course, at the age of 22, he has plenty of room to grow and improve, but if Postecoglou rates you highly, you almost definitely have something special about you.