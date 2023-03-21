‘The right character’: Newcastle believe 26-year-old’s personality is perfect for Howe, they want to sign him











Speaking on NUFC Matters, Ross Gregory has been discussing Newcastle United and the links to Scott McTominay that have been emerging in recent days.

The Scottish midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park as of late, and Gregory has now shared an extra bit of insight on this potential move.

Indeed, Gregory says that Newcastle aren’t just intrigued by McTominay as a player, they also believe that he is the right type of character to help bring something worthwhile to this team.

Newcastle like McTominay’s character

The journalist shared what he knows about the Manchester United man.

“I don’t think Newcastle have made many, if any, errors since the new ownership came in. They have identified Scott McTominay as someone they think is the right character and who they think could add something to this squad. I think it’s a decent link and a decent player. He is someone who will add depth and experience, you don’t play for Man United for all of those games without having something about you,” Gregory said.

“At the minute, I have real trust and faith in the scouting and the recruitment. Scott McTominay is one they’re really keen on and let’s just see what happens over the summer I suppose.”

What Newcastle need

This is exactly what you want to hear if you’re a Newcastle United fan.

Yes, the Magpies are the richest club in the world, but their recent success stories haven’t been all about spending big money on superstar players, it’s been about getting the right profile of player in.

Make no mistake about it, the likes of Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Nick Pope aren’t the superstars of this game, but they have the right attitude and play for the team.

McTominay seems to be cut from that same cloth, and he could be a very handy addition to this Newcastle side.

