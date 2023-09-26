Tottenham Hotspur were the only club with a serious interest in signing James Maddison this summer – Chelsea chose not to for one key reason.

The 26-year-old Englishman has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined Spurs. He has been magnificent, and Chelsea fans must be wondering why their side didn’t make a move to sign him.

The Daily Mail reveal why.

The real reason why Chelsea decided not to try and sign James Maddison this summer

After Leicester got relegated on the final day of last season, it became certain that James Maddison would be leaving the King Power.

The England international has been incredible in the Premier League for years now. He is a spectacular talent, and we really expected a big transfer battle between multiple clubs for his signature.

However, Tottenham emerged as the only club with a serious interest in him, and they sealed a deal for £40 million (Sky Sports), which is an absolute bargain.

Chelsea were also in the market for reinforcements in midfield. They spent big on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but why did they not even consider Maddison?

The report claims it’s because of the Tottenham number 10’s age. It has been revealed that even though Maddison is only 26, the decision-makers at Chelsea felt he was too old for their project.

That’s the reason why they focused on other positions, and frankly, we think that was a terrible mistake.

TBR View:

Every club in the world should focus on signing young players who can develop into future stars.

Chelsea’s transfer philosophy since Todd Boehly’s arrival has been just that, but there are players you need to make an exception for, especially if they’re still only 26.

Maddison would’ve been absolutely incredible for Chelsea, and the Blues could’ve probably beaten Tottenham to his signature as they’re way more capable of offering huge wages.

That didn’t happen, and we’re sure Tottenham fans are absolutely delighted with that.