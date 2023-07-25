Marcus Rashford isn’t just one of the best players in the Premier League, he’s also one of the fastest.

Indeed, the winger has bags of pace to beat defenders all ends up, and speaking on The Overlap, he stated that he genuinely thinks he’s the fastest player at Manchester United now.

However, the attacker conceded that this hasn’t always been the case.

Indeed, according to Rashford, Dan James was actually the quickest player at Old Trafford before he left, but, after his departure two years ago, the England international has taken the crown.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

James was the quickest

Rashford spoke about who the speed kings have been at Old Trafford.

“The quickest current United player? Probably me. Someone who doesn’t look that quick? That’s probably Diogo, he does really well on the sprint test. I think so (I’m the fastest), it would be close but I think I’d take it because Dan James has left now,” Rashford said.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Unsurprising

This doesn’t come as much of a shock at all.

You only need to watch Dan James once to see that he’s one of the fastest footballers on the planet.

The winger’s pace is almost unbelievable at times. He moves in a way that is unlike anyone else. He doesn’t have a long stride length, but he can run like the wind, and, it’s not all that shocking to hear that he was the fastest player at United when he was there.

Back in the Championship now with Leeds, James could cause some real damage in the second-tier next term.

The Welshman is certainly a player to keep an eye on this season as Championship defences are unlikely to be able to deal with his speed.