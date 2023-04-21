'The priority': Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool want to sign 24-year-old more than any other midfielder this summer











Mason Mount is Liverpool’s priority target this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Italian stated that Mount is the midfielder that Liverpool want to sign more than any other player at the end of this season.

Of course, it’s no secret that the Reds are very keen on Mount. After all, they’ve been linked with him for months, and now, Romano claims that he’s the Reds’ number one target heading into the summer.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Mount is the one

Romano shared what he knows about Mount.

“So, Mount remains the priority target, we can confirm what we said in February, Liverpool want Mason Mount. Now it’s on Mount to decide his future with Chelsea, his contract expires in 2024 and if there is no agreement in June or July, Chelsea will be prepared to put Mount on the market and Liverpool will be there,” Romano said.

Will he leave?

If Mason Mount is to leave Chelsea, it looks as though Anfield could well be his next destination, but the question is, will he leave?

Of course, his contract situation is very complicated at the moment, but it’s hard to imagine Mount deciding to leave the club he’s been at since he was six years old over a pay dispute.

The midfielder wants to be paid fairly, and that’s absolutely understandable, but the England international has always struck us as a player who is quite loyal and wouldn’t turn his back on Chelsea over money.

Of course, we could be completely wrong, but, in our view, Mount won’t just pack his bags and leave Stamford Bridge without really considering what this move will mean for his career and his personal life after an 18-year affiliation with the Blues.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Show all