The Tottenham squad are all convinced that Dejan Kulusevski is a top-class player.

That is according to Charlie Eccleshare who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the Swedish winger.

Apparently, everyone in the Tottenham squad thinks he’s amazing, with Eccleshare noting that Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal are noted fans of the £25m man.

Kulusevski has, of course, just signed for Tottenham permanently, and the feeling within the team is that they’ve just signed a true star.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski rated

Eccleshare shared what he knows about the attacker.

“It’s interesting because it was a difficult second season. It is still a good deal, £25m for a player of that age, 23, he has so much potential. The players all think he’s amazing. I remember speaking to Cristian Romero and he singled out Kulusevski, and I know Emerson Royal was saying to players at the start of this season ‘woah this guy is on fire.’” Eccleshare said.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

They’re not wrong

The Tottenham squad think they have a real gem on their hands with Kulusevski, and, to be honest, they’re not wrong.

The Swede is a top class operator. He’s got all the attributes you’d want from a modern winger, and at the age of just 23, he has so much room to improve as well.

Kulusevski didn’t have his best season last time around, but, in all honesty, who at Tottenham did?

Under Ange Postecoglou he could rediscover his mojo, and if he is back to his best, the rest of the league should be very scared about what is to come from Spurs’ attack this season.