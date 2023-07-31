‘The player wants to go’: Club make ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal man a top target; would like to pay £30m – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Folarin Balogun remains the top striker target for Inter Milan this summer, but they would ideally like to pay as little as £30 million for the Arsenal starlet.

Romano was speaking on CBS Sports Golazo as Arsenal largely now focus on moving players on as they prepare for the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun is certainly one player who looks likely to leave the Emirates in this window. The striker is not keen to leave on loan and wants to be playing regularly. With Gabriel Jesus already in place in North London, something has to give when it comes to Balogun.

Romano says Inter want to pay as little as £30m for Balogun

One potential exit route could take the USMNT international to San Siro, with Romano noting that Inter are very keen to sign Balogun in this window.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It appears that there are some hurdles to clear before the striker ends up joining the Nerazzurri. But it is a deal that all parties are open to at this stage.

“I think he’s not staying at Arsenal. The player wants to go, not because he’s not respecting Arsenal, but he wants to play,” he told CBS Sports Golazo.

“I can tell you from what I understand, Balogun is the top target for Inter. So the striker they want to replace Romelu Lukaku is Folarin Balogun. Now they need to reach an agreement with Arsenal. It’s not that easy because Arsenal want more than €40 million for Balogun. Inter were hoping to strike a deal around €35/€40 million. But at the moment, it’s not enough to convince Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal would surely prefer to keep Balogun in the ranks next season. He has returned off the back of a ‘phenomenal‘ campaign on loan with Reims in Ligue 1.

He could have a big role to play with Arsenal now back in the Champions League. However, it appears that he is not prepared to stick around if he does not receive assurances over game-time.

And Arsenal now need to raise funds. They obviously have their remaining targets. And the club have already spent a huge sum in this window.

Balogun looks to be one of the only players Arsenal will sell who can command a significant fee. So it certainly makes sense for the Gunners and Inter to try and reach an agreement in the coming weeks.