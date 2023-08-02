Liverpool are still keen to add to their midfield this summer.

The Reds have just sold Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and, therefore, they need more bodies through the door.

As many will know, Romeo Lavia is a top target for the Merseyside club, but according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, there’s another player Liverpool are looking at signing.

Indeed, Fluminense midfielder, Andre, is apparently someone the Reds are taking a serious look at.

According to Reddy, a £20m move has been discussed, and the player himself is sold on a move to Anfield this summer.

Photo by Andre Borges/Getty Images

Andre sold on Liverpool

Reddy shared what she knows about Andre.

“The club’s interest in Andre started when he was capped by Brazil. Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre exit this summer, but the player is sold on a transfer to Anfield,” Reddy wrote

“A fee in the region of £20m has been mooted.

“Liverpool saw a fresh offer for Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton on Tuesday and will continue to explore alternative options if there is no compromise on the Belgian’s £50m valuation.

“In an ideal situation, two new midfielders and a defender would be added to Jurgen Klopp’s squad before the close of the window.”

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Intriguing

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai may well be the best signings Liverpool make this summer, but Andre has to be considered the most intriguing if this deal goes ahead.

Indeed, it’s always exciting when a young Brazilian arrives in the Premier League, but it’s even more exciting when a £20m midfielder joins Liverpool.

The Reds don’t just sign players for the sake of it, and if they are in for Andre, you can be safe in the knowledge that he’s a fantastic player.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.