‘The player is keen’: ‘World-class’ 27-year-old now wants to join Leeds United – journalist

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move to sign Rangers star Glen Kamara this week, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared some good news.

Daniel Farke and co are expected to be really busy in the coming days. There are a number of positions that still need to be filled, but midfield is definitely the priority.

Kamara is a concrete option, and a move could happen, Jacobs said on X.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Glen Kamara wants to join Leeds United

Leeds United have to sign at least one new midfielder before the window shuts on Friday.

The Whites have had to let go of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, all of whom have all left a big void in the middle of their park.

Farke wants to bolster his midfield this week and among all the names linked with a move to Elland Road is Rangers star Glen Kamara.

Jacobs has now claimed that the midfielder wants to join Leeds this week.

He said on X: “With Kamara, that one is quite doable for around £5 million. The player is keen on the move.

“Leeds were focused on getting Piroe over the line and as a consequence, Kamara took a bit of a back seat towards the end of last week. But now, that one is also very possible.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

TBR View:

Glen Kamara would be a fantastic signing for Leeds United.

The 27-year-old has been fantastic for Rangers over the years and played a big part in helping them win the Scottish League title when Steven Gerrard was at the helm.

With just over three days left until the transfer deadline on Friday, Leeds need to act fast to get all their signings in, and we feel the ‘world-class’ Kamara would be a fantastic addition.

However, whether the Whites can get this over the line in the coming days remains to be seen.