'The only real worry': Arsenal are worried they could be outbid as they try to sign 'fast' player – journalist











Arsenal’s only worry in the race to sign Declan Rice is that they could be outbid by another club.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the West Ham midfielder.

The Gunners have made Rice their top transfer target heading into the summer transfer window, and they are thought to be leading the race.

Arsenal don’t think personal terms or the fee will be an issue, but they are concerned that they could be outbid by another club, just as they were with Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

Arsenal worried they could be outbid

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘fast’ midfielder.

“Arsenal tick a lot of boxes for Declan Rice, he speaks glowingly about Mikel Arteta, he has Champions League football, he can stay in London and he likes the project, personal terms are not though to be a problem either,” Jacobs said.

“The only real worry for Arsenal is that someone else comes in higher, Arsenal want to pay under £100m, the feeling a few months ago was that £75-80m would be enough for Rice, but since then we’ve had Enzo Fernandez. If you’re Arsenal you’re thinking if you can pay something that’s in your budget.

“Rice is such a high priority because they think he ticks every single box, proven Premier League quality, drops into the side, he’s a leader, he’s a great personality and you can drop him into any Premier League side.”

Worrying

Arsenal may be right to be concerned about this.

Let’s be real, as much as the Gunners are a team on the up, they’re still not the richest club in England.

Make no bones about it, if the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United make a serious move for Rice, Arsenal could be outbid.

This is a transfer saga that could have some twists and turns yet.

