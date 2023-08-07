The one word Ange Postecoglou kept shouting at his Tottenham players during yesterday’s friendly

Ange Postecoglou was heard repeatedly shouting one word at his Tottenham Hotspur players as they faced Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet claiming that Postecoglou was urging his side to ‘play, play, play’.

Spurs picked up an emphatic 5-1 win over Shakhtar on Sunday thanks to four goals from Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old’s future remains in doubt amid interest from Bayern Munich. But he blocked out the noise to once again prove how important he is to this Spurs side.

And while many would assume Postecoglou would have been a happy man after seeing his side put five past Shakhtar, the Aussie boss seems far from content.

Indeed, he reiterated there’s plenty of work to be done after yesterday’s friendly as he bids to implement his style of play.

And he had a simple message for his Spurs players on the touchline on Sunday.

Football.London reports that Postecoglou was far from amused after watching Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg produce a long punt up the pitch during the latter stages of the second half.

Shakhtar picked up the ball straight after and got back on level terms following the clearance.

And Postecoglou threw his arms out after the clearance and shouted “play, play, play” before delivering an angry team talk at half-time.

Indeed, the Aussie boss could be heard throughout the friendly clash urging his Spurs side to ‘play’ football.

Postecoglou is clearly aiming to implement an exciting brand of football at Spurs. But it will take him some time to deliver on that promise due to Tottenham’s previous managers.

Many of the current Spurs squad have grown used to playing a more defensive approach to football under the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

But Tottenham have shown signs they are taking to the Aussie boss’ methods quickly as they have dominated all of their pre-season friendlies.