‘The one to keep an eye on’: Liverpool could yet move for ‘outstanding’ 26-year-old ten Hag wants – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Sofyan Amrabat may be one for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on, but fears that the Reds could have possibly missed the boat on the Morocco international.

Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast as Liverpool step up their pursuit of a holding midfielder after missing out on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Daily Mail reported this week that they are now looking at the likes of Joao Palhinha and Kalvin Phillips. But the Reds are also interested in Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool could still be in race for Amrabat

Of course, the 26-year-old really launched himself onto the global stage with an ‘outstanding‘ performance at the World Cup last year. But perhaps surprisingly, he currently remains at Fiorentina at this stage of the window.

Interestingly, Bailey suggested that Amrabat moving to Liverpool is not out of the question. However, the Reds have a lot of work to do to convince him to join as he is currently more likely to end up elsewhere.

“The interesting one is Amrabat. Liverpool did like him in January. And they tried for him in January,” he told Talking Transfers.

“What we’re hearing on him is it’s [Manchester] United or Atletico in his mind, even though we know Juventus have talked to him recently. But you know, if you can get a starting job at Liverpool, he’s the one to keep an eye on at the moment.

“Obviously, Man United I think have made some promises to him. As soon as Fred and van de Beek were out the door, they would firm that up. And I think he believes them. And I think we all do, so I think Liverpool might have just missed the boat on him. But he’d be ideal for them.”

Liverpool need to pull something special out of the bag. It is clear just how much talent there is in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. They were absolutely superb in the opening stages of their Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea at the weekend.

However, they did suffer for not having a natural holding midfielder. Both Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher were really able to grow into the game. And ultimately, it was Chelsea who looked more likely to find a winner.

If Liverpool make the correct signing in that position, it could really be the difference between a frustrating season and a brilliant one.

And Amrabat, for many, may be the perfect option given what is available now. But obviously, it appears that Liverpool have got their work cut out if they hope to convince him to move to Merseyside.