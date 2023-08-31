Tottenham have a few transfer targets in mind as we head into the final stretch of the transfer window.

Ansu Fati and Conor Gallagher are amongst those being linked to Tottenham right now, but according to Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge, Brennan Johnson is the player they would really like to sign.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the journalist claimed that Johnson would cost around £40m, and he’s led to believe that the Welshman is the one player Tottenham would really like to sign more than any other before the deadline.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Johnson the top target

Bridge shared what he knows about Johnson.

“If there are going to be any incomings it will be late ones, on deadline night. They have a bloated squad. They need to sort that first but there is interest, we know they like Brennan Johnson, there’s talk of Ansu Fati from Barcelona, I think Johnson is the one they’d really like, talk of around £40m, as I said that one could be a late one, Spurs want to add in the forward department,” Bridge said.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Will it happen?

Johnson is the player Spurs really want, but the question is, will they be able to get this deal done?

He’s a good player, but it has been reported that there is some distance between Spurs and Forest in terms of valuations and with both Evangelos Marinakis and Daniel Levy being two of the strictest negotiators around, don’t expect this deal to get done with any sort of ease.

This is a transfer that could drag on and on right up until the deadline, but with Spurs being so keen on Johnson, don’t be shocked if they find a way to get this one over the line before Friday evening.