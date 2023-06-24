Leeds United’s search for a new manager feels as though it may never end.

A month on from the end of the season, Leeds still don’t have a new gaffer in charge, and while interviews have now taken place, the search is still ongoing.

Luckily, it sounds as though Leeds are confident that they will get a good manager in though.

Indeed, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Joe Donnohue has shared what he’s heard from the hiring committee at Leeds, and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, those within Leeds are very happy with the level of candidates they’ve spoken to.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Leeds pleased

Donnohue shared what he’s heard from the club.

“Yeah, the noises coming out from the hiring committee is that they are pleased with the level of the candidates that they’ve spoken to which is interesting depending on whether they get their preferred candidate remains to be seen. There may be some on that list who are more attainable than others, while they may meet with them, there could be an offer that comes up elsewhere that is more lucrative than Leeds in the Championship,” Donnohue said.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Can’t go wrong

In all honesty, considering the candidates Leeds have interviewed so far, it’s going to be tough to get this one wrong.

Daniel Farke and Scott Parker have apparently been spoken to, and with four Championship promotions between them, you’d back them to do a good job with Leeds next season.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira is said to be another contender, and he did a very handy job with Crystal Palace before being sacked, so he may well have the pedigree to get Leeds promoted too.

One thing is for sure, Leeds aren’t facing the prospect of hiring another Dave Hockaday.