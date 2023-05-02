‘The next best’: Michael Owen tells Liverpool to sign ‘underrated’ PL player if they can’t get Bellingham











Michael Owen has told Liverpool to sign Declan Rice if they can’t land Jude Bellingham this summer.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen was discussing the Reds’ midfield rebuild this summer, and, like many others, the pundit stated that he’d love to see Jude Bellingham at Anfield.

However, it was pointed out to Owen that such a deal may not be possible, but luckily, the pundit had a plan in mind, stating that Rice is the next best thing to Bellingham and that he’s the one the Reds should go for in this eventuality.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sign Rice

Owen gave his verdict on the midfield situation at Liverpool.

“What if you can’t get the best? What if Jude Bellingham goes to Real Madrid, what’s your answer?” Owen was asked.

“Go and get the next best, try to get Declan Rice or get someone else who is of a top standard, all of this ‘just buy and get rid of players’ I don’t get it and it’s music to my ears that someone else has said the same.”

Won’t be easy either

Owen says that Liverpool should go and sign Rice if they can’t get Bellingham, but there are no guarantees that they’d be able to do that either.

Indeed, the so-called ‘underrated’ midfielder is being courted by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, and with Liverpool unlikely to have Champions League football and unlikely to spend as much as Chelsea, this race may not be one they can win.

Liverpool need to push the boat out in terms of midfield signings this summer, but after such a poor season, they’re fighting something of an uphill battle without Champions League football on offer at Anfield next term.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

