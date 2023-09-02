‘The new Paul Pogba’: Ryan Babel says Liverpool have a youngster who can genuinely become unreal

Ryan Gravenberch is Liverpool’s newest signing, and there is a lot of intrigue around this one to say the least.

This time last year, Gravenberch was seen as one of the hottest properties in Europe, but after a poor season at Bayern Munich, his stock has dropped.

However, at the age of just 21, the Dutchman still has time on his side, and one man who believes he has bags of potential is Ryan Babel.

Babel actually played with Gravenberch at both international and club level with the Netherlands and Ajax, and speaking to The Redmen TV, he’s given him a rave review.

Indeed, Babel says that the youngster would often be described as ‘the new Paul Pogba’ during his time at Ajax.

The new Pogba

Babel spoke highly of Gravenberch.

“Well it’s funny. When he first joined the first-team at Ajax us teammates would always compare him as the new Paul Pogba. He’s tall, he has a bit of what Pogba has. He’s tall, he can make meters. He can dribible with the ball if he needs to. He has a good pass and a good finish. Maybe not exactly the same, but similarities,” Babel said.

Exciting

Say what you will about Paul Pogba as an overall package as a player, it has to be said that he’s always had a number of world-class attributes.

Indeed, his ball control, strength, and passing ability have always been second to none and if Gravenberch can combine all of that alongside a top-class attitude, he could genuinely be world class.

Gravenberch has endured a tough 12 months, but if he can get back on track at Liverpool, he will be an absolute star for the Anfield outfit.