'The most likely choice': Journalist shares Leeds managerial search update











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

A number of managers have been linked with the vacant role in recent days.

And some reports have claimed that Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola is now the frontrunner for the Leeds job.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that the 40-year-old is now “emerging as the most likely choice”.

Iraola is “the most attainable” on the Leeds shortlist, said the reporter.

Jones also claimed the Elland Road board is hoping to have a new manager by the time Leeds host Manchester United.

“The plan for Leeds United is to have someone in by the weekend,” Jones wrote on GiveMeSport.

“And if that doesn’t happen it’s a bit of a disaster to be honest.

“That home game with Man United is when they really do want the new era to kick off.

“Iraola is emerging as the most likely choice to turn to at this stage.

“Because he seems to be the one on their list that is most attainable.

“So they’ve got to go to him now and really test his loyalty.”

‘Refreshingly high-risk, high-reward’

According to Goal.com, Leeds are convinced that Iraola is ‘one of the best coaches around at the moment’.

In addition, the Whites hierarchy reckons the 40-year-old would fit in well at Elland Road.

One look at Iraola’s CV, football philosophy and connections suggests that’s very much the case.

Iraola played under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao.

And his managerial style seems similar to that of the former Leeds boss.

Last year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines wrote: “His ideas are Bielsa-like – bold, courageous, high-octane.

“His demeanour (is) reminiscent of (Ernesto) Valverde – more reserved, calm and calculated.

“His philosophy is refreshingly high risk, high reward, relying squarely on athleticism and commitment to maintain some sort of order within the chaos, whereby attacks are full-blooded and direct, and defence is immediate and aggressive.”

Iraola has also worked alongside Eddie Howe and has expressed his desire to manage in the Premier League.

And of course, you have his managerial achievements so far.

Iraola has taken Rayo from the Spanish second division to the top five of La Liga.

He has also coached two different sides to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Iraola led Rayo to the final four last season, and two years earlier, he steered second-tier CD Mirandes to that stage.